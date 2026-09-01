Assam: North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council renamed Dima Hasao Autonomous Council

The North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) in Assam has officially been renamed the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), according to an official communique issued by the council authorities.

The order, issued on Monday from the Office of the Principal Secretary at the Council Secretariat in Haflong, directed all departments under the council to use “Dima Hasao Autonomous Council” or “DHAC” in all official communications and records.

The directive cited a notification issued on May 18, 2026, through which the council was renamed from North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council to Dima Hasao Autonomous Council.

All heads of departments have been instructed to use the new nomenclature on official letters, files, notices, orders, seals and signboards.

Officials said the move is intended to ensure uniformity in the use of the council's name across its departments and offices.

The DHAC exercises jurisdiction over the entire Dima Hasao district in central-southern Assam. Its headquarters is located at Haflong, around 330 km from Guwahati. Haflong is Assam's only hill station and is popularly known as the “Scotland of Assam.”