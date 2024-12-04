Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has launched a new Rail Coach Restaurant at the Uzan Bazar riverfront in Guwahati, offering a unique dining experience to passengers and locals.

The restaurant, inaugurated by NFR General Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava, is part of a broader initiative to transform decommissioned train coaches into heritage-themed dining spaces.

This latest addition brings the total number of such restaurants under NFR to 17, spread across various locations. These coach restaurants are known for their nostalgic ambiance and local design elements, providing a blend of history and modern dining.

The Guwahati Rail Coach Restaurant features a menu with a range of food, snacks, and beverages, catering to passengers, tourists, and nearby residents. The initiative also offers sustainable revenue for the railways and creates job opportunities.

The new restaurant is expected to become a popular spot, attracting food lovers and railway enthusiasts alike, while promoting local culture in a novel setting.