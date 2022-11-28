The North East Indigenous People's Forum (NEIPF) in a petition to the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded the state government to make public the findings of the judicial inquiry and also the investigation report of any central investigation agency over the Mukorh incident.

Further, the petition undersigned by Chief Convenor Anup Chetia, states, "With reference to the subject mentioned above we are putting this petition before you about the brutal incident which took place in Mukroh, West Jaintia Hills District on the 22, November 2022.

Notably, in the incident, a total of six people lost their lives out of which one was a forest guard.

The names of the deceased are Thal Shadap, Nikhasi Dhar, Sik Talang, Tal Nartiang, Chirup Sumer and Assam forest guard Bidyasing Lekhte.

Welcoming the state government's immediate steps taken by the government of Assam in instituting the judicial inquiry and also the intention to hand over the investigation to an independent central agency, the petition states," the fact remains that this man slaughtered by the armed personnel of Assam government against the innocent villagers is a recurring act which needs to be condemned and stern action need to be taken so that innocent life is not becoming a victim of border issues among the two states."

The NEIPF also remarked that it stands for the solidarity of all the indigenous people of the region the forum will not accept any divisive politics and victimization of brethren from whatever tribes they might belong to.

Hence requesting the government of Assam to make public the findings of the judicial inquiry and also the investigation report of any central investigation agency.