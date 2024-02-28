Anupam Mahanta, the proprietor of Planet W and a notable figure in the media industry, has been honored with the prestigious Budding Entrepreneur Award. The North East Leadership Award, presented by EIILM Kolkata, acknowledges Mahanta's remarkable leadership and contributions as a budding entrepreneur.

The North East Leadership Awards, an initiative by EIILM Kolkata, stands as a beacon to celebrate outstanding leadership and commendable contributions from individuals and organizations across the North East region. This annual event serves as a pivotal platform to recognize exemplary achievements, shedding light on the unsung heroes who have significantly impacted their respective fields.

Anupam Mahanta, recognized for his noteworthy role in the media industry, particularly as the proprietor of Planet W, stands out as a shining example of leadership and entrepreneurial spirit in the North East. His dedication and contributions to the field have not only garnered him this esteemed award but also serve as an inspiration for others aspiring to achieve greater heights in their endeavors.