Northeast India's first Bengali daily 'Dainik Prantojyoti', on October 25 closed its doors after 63 years of operation, marking the end of an era in regional journalism.

Founded in 1961 and based in Silchar, the newspaper served as a vital source of information for the local community.

Dainik Prantojyoti covered a wide range of topics, including local, national, and international news, helping readers stay informed about current events. The newspaper was more than just a collection of stories; it was a part of daily life, bringing people together through shared news and discussions.

The closure of Dainik Prantojyoti reflects the broader shift from traditional media to digital and electronic formats, as the newspaper struggled to generate enough revenue to remain afloat.

Speaking to India Today NE, veteran journalist Pranabananda Das from Silchar said, "The government is not willing to support the print media industry. Their advertisement policy favours large media houses, while smaller ones with limited resources are often overlooked. Additionally, small media outlets may struggle to get advertisements if they don’t align with the government’s views. This creates a serious crisis for them. In the Northeast, there are few opportunities for corporate advertising, so many media houses depend on government ads for revenue. These challenges are putting the print media in a tough situation."

Meanwhile, Associate Professor of Mass Communication, Assam University Silchar, Dr. S.M. Alfarid Hussain commented on the closure of Dainik Prantojyoti on social media. He said, "The end of a newspaper is a sad day for journalism and everyone connected to it. It also marks a loss for the public discussions that newspapers encouraged in our society. Dainik Prantojyoti, one of the first Bengali newspapers in Northeast India, has now closed after 63 years."

The loss of Dainik Prantojyoti is not just a local tragedy but a broader warning about the future of media and the importance of diverse viewpoints in a healthy democracy.