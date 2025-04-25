Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and European nation's ambassador to India May-Elin Stener held discussions in sectors ranging from green energy to sustainable aviation fuel, exploring collaboration opportunities between Assam and Norway.

In a post on his official X handle, CM Himanta said, "Pleased to have met @NorwayAmbIndia , H.E May-Elin Stener this evening. We discussed a wide array of issues of common interest - Bio refinery, green ammonia, etc and explored possible collaboration between Norway and Assam in areas of green energy and other emerging sectors."

Another post by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the discussions focused on areas of mutual interest such as bio-refinery, green ammonia and sustainable aviation fuel.

Sarma highlighted Assam's green energy initiatives and explored avenues for future collaboration with Norway.

"HCM also apprised the Envoy of Assam's natural and cultural richness, including its 3 World Heritage Sites, and welcomed her keen interest in visiting Kaziranga National Park," the CMO added.

Ambassador Stener, also in a post on the micro-blogging site expressed interest in future collaborations.

"Thank you Hon'ble Chief Minister @himantabiswa for the good meeting. We look forward to future discussions in areas of common interest," she said.