The Norwegian government has reinforced its commitment to Assam’s agricultural sector by supporting a key project aimed at enhancing rice production amidst shifting climate conditions. Since its inception in 2018, the initiative, a collaborative effort with Assam Agricultural University, has significantly impacted farmers in Golaghat and Sivasagar districts.

The project, spearheaded by the Norwegian Institute of Bioeconomy Research (NIBIO), the Swaminathan Research Foundation, and Assam Agricultural University, focuses on developing hybrid rice seeds. An area in Merapani, Golaghat district, has been designated as a seed village, benefitting around 500 farmers from Chaudang Pathar. These farmers have reported doubling their rice yields and experiencing considerable financial gains due to the project.

On Friday, Andreas Benjamin Schei, the Norwegian Consul, visited Chaudang Pathar to review the progress. Accompanied by Dr. Uday Sekhar from NIBIO and several scientists from Assam Agricultural University, Schei observed the enhanced rice cultivation techniques and praised the project’s outcomes.