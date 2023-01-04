All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on January 4, 2023, slammed the Assam government's order to all teachers from outside Assam teaching in Madrasas in the state to appear "from time to time" in the nearest police station.

Further, Owaisi questioned the Assam government and said what if the same prohibition is laid for the people of Assam in other states? The AIMIM chief also asked about how the RSS-back schools are running across the country.

Reacting to the state government decision Owaisi taking to his Twitter handle wrote, "Assam is not a foreign country where Indians have to ask for your permission. Right to occupation, move & settle in any part of India is a fundamental right. What about teachers in RSS-run schools? What if other states start putting the same requirement on people from Assam?"

Assam is not a foreign country where Indians have to ask for your permission. Right to occupation, move & settle in any part of India is a fundamental right. What about teachers in RSS-run schools? What if other states start putting the same requirement on people from Assam? https://t.co/kSyxIdQ1s9 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 4, 2023

Earlier on January 1, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Assam Police are carrying out its operations against Jihadi activities in the state.

"Assam Police under the leadership of DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta has been actively working with the Muslim community of Assam to rationalize the madrassa education and cracking jihadi module in the state," the Chief Minister added.

Also Read: Assam Police continuing with its operations against Jihadi activities in state, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Meanwhile, the state government has also made it mandatory for all Qawmi, or community-run, madrassas in Assam to register on a government portal and follow a set of rules.

Quami or Qawmi madrassas run on donations and have their own curriculum and syllabi. Assam has approximately 3,000 such madrassas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on December 5 said that a model school will be set up at the site of the demolished Madrassa from where one teacher was arrested for his alleged connection with jihadi groups.

“The district administration with the help of the locals carried out a demolition drive at Bongaigaon Jogighopa’s Kabaitri Markazul Maa Arif Madrassa on August 31, 2022. Whatsoever, few were unhappy following the incident. But as I have come before the public today, if they allow then our government will construct one model school in place of this Madrassa which will have classes from Nursery to 12. The public too wants to put forward their suggestions with respect to subjects that the district commissioner will be taking up. We wish to construct a school here from where bright students are produced who can later take up professional careers such as doctors and engineers,” said CM Sarma while speaking to the media in Bongaigaon.