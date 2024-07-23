Abani Borthakur, a distinguished social scientist, committed leftist, and revered freedom fighter, passed away on Tuesday, July 23 at the age of 95. Borthakur had been battling various age-related ailments for an extended period and breathed his last at KGMT Hospital in Geetanagar, Guwahati.

The academician's body will be transported to his birthplace in Nazira on Wednesday, where he will be laid to rest. Known for his unwavering stand against injustice, Borthakur remained actively involved in social and political forums until his health began to deteriorate.

Throughout his life, Borthakur was a staunch critic of government policies that he deemed oppressive and anti-people. His activism was marked by relentless protests against caste-based discrimination and exploitation by authorities. Despite his advanced age, he was often seen on the front lines, championing the rights of the marginalized.

In February, Borthakur was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Guwahati's Christianbasti due to his declining health but managed to return home after recovery. However, his health continued to be fragile. Borthakur, a former principal of Nazira College, was a passionate advocate for the working class and served as the secretary of the Assam unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI).

Borthakur's activism began early in life. Born in 1929, he was deeply involved in India's freedom movement during his time at Cotton College. In 1945, he served as the secretary of the Students' Federation in Sivasagar district, demonstrating a lifelong commitment to social reform and progressive thinking.

His political career was extensive; from the 1950s onwards, he was an active member of the CPI, eventually becoming the assistant secretary of the party and a member of its editorial board. From 1948 to 1958, Borthakur held the position of general secretary of the Assam Students' Federation. Despite his political engagements, he completed his graduation in 1955 and earned a master's degree in history in 1963.

Borthakur played a pivotal role in establishing Nazira College, a significant institution of higher learning in undivided Sivasagar, and became its principal in 1982. His contributions to academia and social thought are immortalized in his numerous writings, which continue to inspire.

The news of Borthakur's passing has evoked a profound sense of loss. Social media is awash with tributes, as people express their condolences and remember the legacy of a man who dedicated his life to fighting for justice and equality.