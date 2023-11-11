In a significant breakthrough, Rangia police successfully busted a cow thief gang and recovered 15 stolen cows.

Based on a credible tip-off, Rangia police conducted a search operation at Ward no - 3 in the neighbouring areas of Emam Hussain's residence in Rangia Town. The operation led by Rangia police station office-in-charge Bhaskar Malla Patowary successfully managed to recover a vehicle bearing number plate ASO1-EG-9585 loaded with two cows. In addition, police personnel also recovered various tools and equipment, including machinery and ropes in cattle theft, inside the seized vehicle.

The police recovered 13 cows from a locked room in Emam Hussain's residence, who is allegedly running an illegal cow slaughtering business.

Moreover, a cattle thief, Nazrul Ali was apprehended from Kalitakuchi under Hajo police station. However, three other members of the same cattle thief gang manage to flee away.

Nazrul Ali, who is under the Custody of Rangia police, has reportedly provided all the vital information about the other members of the cattle theft gang in the police station.