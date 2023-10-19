The elusive con artist Tulsi Saha, accused of embezzling crores of public money, was finally apprehended by Dhubri police in a pre-dawn raid on October 19.

Samar Chakraborty, a resident of Ramraikuti village and son of the late Jatindra Nath Chakraborty, had filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Tulsi Saha, who also hails from the same village, at the Agomani police station on January 6, 2023. A total of 108 individuals joined Chakraborty in lodging the complaint against Saha.

Following the FIR, a case was registered at the Agomani police station under Case No. 05/23, invoking sections 120(B), 406, and 420 of the Indian Penal Code. The case had been lingering for over a year until the diligent efforts of the Agomani police bore fruit.

Tulsi Saha was reportedly involved in the operations of the Popular Trading Co. Society, where he held the position of secretary and proprietor. The society served as a repository for the earnings of all 109 complainants, with the aim of benefiting the broader public.

However, the greed and temptation proved too strong for Saha, leading him to abscond from Ramraikuti village on August 6, 2022, carrying with him a staggering sum of nearly 2 to 3 crores. This alleged theft was documented in the complaint filed with the Agomani police station.

After a year-long pursuit, Agomani police succeeded in apprehending Tulsi Saha in the Satrasal area during the early hours of October 19. The accused was subsequently transported to the Dhubri Sadar Police Station.

In the wake of Saha's arrest, police officials presented him before the Dhubri Court on October 19, 2023, and sought a seven-day remand in police custody to facilitate the completion of their investigation into the case.