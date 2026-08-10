Assam: Notorious criminal escapes police custody in Dharapur, two cops injured

A dacoity accused escaped from police custody during a weapon recovery operation in Assam’s Dharapur area under Maligaon Police Station limits late Sunday night, leaving two police personnel injured, officials said on Monday, August 10.

The accused, identified as Tara Miya, a resident of Goroimari, was taken to Jahaj Ghat in Dharapur to assist police in recovering a pistol allegedly used in a robbery. Police said the weapon, reportedly an M20 pistol, had been concealed near a bush along the riverside.

According to officials, Miya suddenly pushed past the police personnel while accompanying the team during the recovery operation and fled from the spot. Two personnel were injured while attempting to restrain him.

The police team, however, recovered the pistol from the location. Following Miya’s escape, a search operation was launched in Dharapur and adjoining areas to trace him.

Police said Mia has a criminal record and is allegedly involved in several dacoity cases registered at Barpeta, Kamalpur, Garchuk and Khetri police stations.

He is also an accused in a murder case registered in Chaygaon in connection with the death of a man identified as Amzad Khan, officials said.

Police further said Mia had earlier been arrested along with five others in connection with a dacoity at the residence of Ramesh Chandra Bhuyan near the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati.

Search teams have been deployed across Dharapur and nearby localities as police continue efforts to locate and apprehend the absconding accused.