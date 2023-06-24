The Morigaon police conducted a successful raid in Assam's Goroimari, resulting in the arrest of a notorious cyber criminal. The apprehended individual, identified as Aminul Haque, has been a prominent figure involved in various cyber criminal activities.

During the operation, law enforcement authorities seized a staggering 238 fake SIM cards from Aminul's possession, providing evidence of the extensive scope of his involvement in illicit practices. The arrest of Aminul Haque deals a severe blow to the network of cyber criminals, as his actions have been known to disrupt and compromise the online security of numerous individuals.

The Morigaon police, recognizing the urgency to combat cybercrime, have intensified their efforts to dismantle such criminal networks. Their aim is to establish a safer cyberspace for all, ensuring the protection of individuals' online activities and information.

In a proactive move, the Assam state government had proposed the establishment of four Cyber Police Stations/Outposts on June 20. The Cyber Police Stations in Guwahati will be headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) level officers, while the Cyber Police Outposts in Dibrugarh and Silchar will be under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge level officers.