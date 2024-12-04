A police operation late Tuesday night, December 4 in Guwahati's Jorabat area resulted in an encounter where a notorious dacoit, Ramesh Daimary (32), sustained a bullet injury. The police fired at Daimary during the operation, which aimed to curb rising incidents of robbery and theft in the region.

Daimary, a resident of Tamulpur district, is now receiving treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a leg injury, sources confirmed. Known for his extensive criminal record, including chain-snatching and burglaries, Daimary has over 100 cases registered against him. Remarkably, he was released from jail just 20 days ago and had resumed his illicit activities soon after his release.

During the same operation, the police apprehended Daimary’s associate, identified as Fazal Ali. Several tools and items believed to be used in their crimes were recovered from Ali's possession.

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