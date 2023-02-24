Kenaram Boro, a notorious dacoit, was shot in a police encounter in the Daifang area of Rowta in Udalguri district of Assam. The police stated that Boro, who is wanted in three other states - Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Assam - was critically injured and has been taken for medical examinations.

The incident occurred around 10-11 am on February 24, with the police present at the spot. Additional Superintendent of Police of Udalguri district, AJ Baruah, stated that Boro keeps roaming in false identity and was identified by one of their sources.

Once the medical examination is complete, it will be confirmed whether he is dead or alive, police added. Two policemen were also injured in the incident.

Earlier on february 19 , a dreaded dacoit was shot dead by the police in Charaideo district of Assam.The gunned dacoit has been identified as Sanju Jaiswal.

The Assam police personnel opened fire at the alleged dacoit after he tried to escape after being challeged by the police team.

The incident took place at Sessa Satra area of Sonari in Charaideo district of Assam, police said.Two bullets hit him as he tried to escape on his motorcycle after he was asked to surrender, the Assam police said.

The injured dacoit died on the way to the Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.Police said that the dacoit had several prior arrests and was recently released on bail.

After getting out on bail, he had once again resorted to criminal activities, Assam police said.

“The person (Sanju Jaiswal) escorted by the police was admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital at 6:10pm. He had bullet injuries. When he was examined by the doctor he was found dead,” AMCH superintendent Dr Prasanta Dihingia said.