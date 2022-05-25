TAMULPUR: A notorious drugs dealer has been arrested by police in Tamulpur of Baksa district in Assam.

Early today morning, a team of police raided Riazul Ali's residence and arrested him.

“We had received a secret information that drugs was being sold out of Ali’s residence. Based on that, a team was formed under the Additional SP headquarter. This team raided Ali’s house early in the morning today. He has been apprehended and an investigation has been launched,” an official told media.

The police official further revealed that a number of items -- 108 gms of heroin, Rs. 35000 in cash, a bike, one Alto car, and a tractor -- have been seized from the suspected drug dealer.

Further investigations are going on.