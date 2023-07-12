Assam Police on July 11 fired at a notorious drug mafia who attempted to flee by snatching a rifle from a constable in Morigaon district, said sources.

According to preliminary reports, a team of Special Task Force led by Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Additional SP (HQ) Kamrup seized a Honda City vehicle, bearing the registration number AS01 BL 2211, carrying a huge quantity of drugs worth Rs. 16 crore at Sonapur Tollgate at around 2 am on Wednesday. They apprehended one notorious drug mafia in connection with the seizure.

Upon questioning it was found that the mafia identified as Mafizul Haque had earlier planned to deliver the contraband in Changsari, Assam but later changed the plan and was heading towards Sonapur where he was finally nabbed along with the consignment.

During the operation, Mofizul snatched an AK47 rifle from a constable present at the site and shot at him in an attempt to flee from the police. The police then had to resort to firing at him.

In the firing, Mofizul sustained severe injuries in his leg and was taken to a hospital in Morigaon. He was later referred to Guwahati for advanced treatment.

Meanwhile, the constable, identified as Indrajit Gogoi, from whom the accused snatched the rifle also sustained injuries.

Also read : Assam Police arrest one drug peddler with contraband worth Rs 16 crore