In a significant crackdown on illegal drug trafficking, a proactive team from Dhubri Police executed a successful raid on a resident situated in Bidyapara Bhatigaon, under Dhubri Police Station on Wednesday late evening.

The operation culminated in the arrest of Abdul Jalil, 32 years old, son of the late Mujahar Ali, hailing from Bidyapara Bhatigaon.

The raid proved highly fruitful as law enforcement officials managed to confiscate an alarming quantity of banned substances from Jalil's possession.

The seized items included a cache of more than 100 bottles of prohibited cough syrup bottles along with over 15,000 contraband tablets.

This extensive haul of illicit substances marks a significant breakthrough in the ongoing battle against the narcotics trade in the region. The apprehension of Jalil, a notorious figure in the underground drug network, is considered a major win for the law enforcement agencies combating the proliferation of illegal drugs.



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Abdul Jalil's alleged involvement in the trafficking of banned substances has long been a concern for authorities. His arrest represents a pivotal moment in the efforts to dismantle the nefarious drug trade that has plagued communities and endangered lives.

The proactive initiative displayed by the team led by SI Kapil Chandra Das underscores the unwavering commitment of law enforcement to curtail the illegal drug market. Their relentless efforts have yielded a substantial seizure of contraband items and the removal of a notorious figure from the drug peddling circuit.

Jalil's arrest stands as a testament to the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies in combatting the illicit drug trade, sending a clear message that individuals involved in such criminal activities will face the full force of the law.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are expected to delve deeper into the network of illegal drug trafficking and further dismantle such operations to safeguard the community from the detrimental impact of narcotics proliferation.

Police informed that the case has been registered and further investigation in this matter is on.