Kamrup police on June 16 apprehended the notorious narcotics peddler Nasiruddin, also known as Nasir Bhai of Goalpara, along with two associates following a high-stakes drug bust near Boko Police Station. The operation led to the seizure of 30 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 420 grams without packaging.

Acting on precise intelligence, authorities intercepted an MG Hector vehicle, bearing registration number AS 01 FQ 3128, in front of Boko Police Station. The heroin, concealed in a bag, was being transported from Sora in Manipur to Goalpara. The vehicle was occupied by Nasir Bhai, Atikur, and a Manipuri carrier named Salim from Sora.

Simultaneously, a Dzire vehicle, with registration number AS 01 FW 3878, was identified as the escorting vehicle, tasked with scouting for police checks. However, the Dzire managed to evade capture and escaped towards Matia. Subsequent efforts to apprehend the driver, Shohidul Islam of Matia, included a search of his residence. Shohidul evaded arrest with the assistance of his family, who resisted the police intervention.