Dhubri Police on Novembe 10 successfully apprehended Hasanuzzaman Sheikh, widely known as "Raju," a prominent figure within the notorious sand mafia network. The arrest, made on November 9, marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to dismantle illegal sand mining operations in the region.

The arrest is linked to Tamarhat Police Station Case No. 187/2018 (GR No. 3558/2018), encompassing multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The First Information Report (FIR) associated with the case unravels a shocking narrative of criminal activities perpetrated by Raju.

The informant, who held a legitimate lease for the Gangadhar River Mineral Unit, became a victim of forgery orchestrated by Raju. The sand mafia operative allegedly forged the informant's signature and subjected him to extortion demands amounting to eight lakhs rupees. The victim also faced threats of severe consequences, including potential harm to his life.

Raju's criminal activities extend beyond this specific case, with accusations ranging from forgery to extortion. Law enforcement agencies have been pursuing him for several years, making this arrest a significant triumph in the ongoing battle against illegal sand mining operations.

The alleged mastermind behind a sprawling sand syndicate, Raju stands accused of orchestrating illegal sand mining across Dhubri and Kokrajhar districts. Shockingly, it is believed that he had influence over certain forest and police officials, further complicating efforts to curb the illicit trade.

With a history of eluding capture, Raju was finally brought into custody and presented before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Dhubri on ovember 10. Following legal proceedings, he has been remanded to Dhubri district Jail, marking a crucial step forward in the fight against organized illegal sand mining operations in the region.