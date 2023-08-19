Assam Cabinet Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on August 19 emphasized the significance of performance within the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and acknowledged the party's historical achievements in the state. Baruah's remarks touched upon various aspects, including cricket analogies and the party's internal dynamics.

Baruah also alluded to Rajen Gohain's advancing age, comparing it to the retirement phase of legendary cricketers. "Now it's time for 72 year old Rajen Gohain to retire," he commented, adding that it is a natural progression.

Turning the spotlight on veteran party members, Baruah expressed appreciation for Rajen Gohain's dedicated service. He emphasized a generational shift within the party, referencing legendary cricket players like Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev who have made way for new talents.

"Party runs on Performance," stated Baruah, highlighting the role of results and contributions in the BJP's functioning. He likened this principle to the performance-based dynamics in the cricket world, where legends like Kapil Dev have made their mark.

Reflecting on the passage of time, Baruah said, "Kapil Dev won the World Cup. Now Kapil Dev can't even keep playing!"

Addressing the party's composition, Baruah revealed insights into the tenure of BJP workers. "80 per cent of the workers who came to the BJP after 2014," he remarked, pointing out that individuals who joined the party eight years ago cannot be considered new executives. He outlined a threshold of six months as the boundary for classifying newcomers.

Discussing the Election Commission's final draft copy of the delimitation, Baruah highlighted focus on indigenous assamese people, with 103 constituencies under its purview. While acknowledging other victories, he emphasized Nagaon's significance in the political landscape.

Regarding internal dynamics, Baruah emphasized unity within the party. He underlined the importance of restraint within the BJP office, with strict action against those who speak against the party.

Baruah critiqued inconsistent stances, suggesting that those previously feared by women are now championing women's causes. He stressed that unauthorized communication without proper commission would not be tolerated moving forward.

Baruah affirmed a resolute stance for the party's future. "The party will be tough from now on. Chaos will not be allowed to come to the party," he affirmed, echoing the commitment to stability and order.