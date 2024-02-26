Assam will have one single school education board now in the form of the Assam State School Education Board.

This has become a reality after the Assam State School Education Board 2024 was passed today on the last day of the ongoing budget session of the Assam Assembly. Now the new board will control the education system upto Class XII.

As per the new Bill, the two state boards of Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will cease to exist as separate entities and will be merged into one board to run the state's school education system.

The Bill was tabled in the Assembly by education minister Ranoj Pegu on February 7.

The bill has been brought to "regulate, supervise and develop Secondary Education in the state of Assam by merging the existing Board of Secondary Education, Assam, and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council", the preamble of the legislation stated.

The ASSEB will be headed by a chairman, to be nominated by the government. An individual vice chairman will look after each division under the chairman and he or she will be nominated by the government.

The new board will have a total of 21 members, who will have a three-year term and it can be renewed for an equal period.

The merger decision was taken at a meeting of the state cabinet earlier in November last year, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Notably, the SEBA conducts the Class 10 board examination, while the Class 12 examinations are looked after by the AHSEC.

