Good news for domestic and foreign tourists visiting Kaziranga. Online booking service to visit Kaziranga National Park has started in Kaziranga from October 15.

With this, the Assam government has launched a website (www.kazirangasafari.in) wherein tourists will be able to make advance bookings of entry passes as well as tickets for the safari of the park.

Inaugurating the service in the Kahora forest area of the park, Divisional Forest Officer of Kaziranga National Park Ramesh Kumar Gogoi said that online booking will not only facilitate tourists but also make the entire process transparent and will also lead to crowds at ticket counters. Also, tourists do not have to suffer from discomfort due to congestion and time.

Stating that this online booking service has been launched in Kahora and Bagri forests of the park recently DFO Gogoi said that such online booking can also be done by tourists when other forest areas in the park are open for tourists. Now it has been started on a trial basis, the forest official said.

Kaziranga National Park was opened for tourists on October 2.

However this year, tourists will only be able to irrigate a part of the Kahora and Bagri forest areas of the park due to weather adversity.

It is to be mentioned here that so far more than 10,000 tourists have covered jeeps in these two forests since the opening of the park.