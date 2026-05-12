Assam: NPP rejects ‘B-Team’ allegation, demands public apology from Debolal Gorlosa for remarks

The National People's Party (NPP) has strongly condemned remarks made by Debolal Gorlosa, Chief Executive Member of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council, during the Platinum Jubilee celebration of the council held in Haflong on May 11, while warning of possible legal action, including a defamation case.

In a statement issued on behalf of the party, NPP National Working President James P. K. Sangma described Gorlosa’s comments portraying the NPP as someone’s “B-Team” as false, malicious, and politically motivated. He alleged that the remarks reflected political insecurity and an inability to accept democratic opposition and independent political choices made by the public.

Sangma stated that the use of a public government platform for what he termed conspiracy theories, fabricated narratives, and political propaganda was inappropriate and indicative of fear rather than political strength. He asserted that the NPP has always maintained an independent political identity and operates as a national political party with its own ideology, leadership, and organisational structure.

Rejecting allegations of any external political influence, Sangma said the party’s decision to nominate Daniel Langthasa as the NPP candidate from the Haflong Scheduled Tribe reserved constituency for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections was taken independently through internal consultations. According to him, the decision was based on the aspirations of the people of Dima Hasao, the protection of tribal rights, and the strengthening of constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

He further clarified that there had been no discussion, agreement, or political understanding with the Bharatiya Janata Party or any other political party regarding the candidature.

The NPP leader also termed remarks allegedly made by Gorlosa involving Conrad K. Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya and National President of the NPP, as baseless and defamatory. He stated that making such allegations without evidence was irresponsible and unbecoming of a constitutional office-holder.

Sangma alleged that instead of focusing on governance, development, and public welfare issues in Dima Hasao, Gorlosa had resorted to misinformation and character attacks. He added that such political conduct undermines democratic values and distracts from issues affecting the people of the hill district.

The NPP has demanded that Gorlosa withdraw the alleged statements and issue an unconditional public apology through the same media platforms within 48 hours. The party warned that failure to do so would compel it to pursue legal remedies, including filing a defamation case against him in his personal capacity.

Reaffirming the party’s political position, Sangma said the people of Dima Hasao are politically aware and capable of identifying misleading propaganda. He added that the NPP remains committed to protecting democracy, tribal rights, constitutional safeguards, and the developmental aspirations of the hill people.