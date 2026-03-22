Assam: NPP’s GB Sangma leaves border village for nomination filing, contest heats up in Boko-Chaygaon

With the deadline for filing nomination papers for the upcoming Assembly elections set for March 23, political activity has intensified across Assam, particularly in the strategically significant Boko-Chaygaon constituency, where candidates are making their final moves ahead of the crucial day.

National People’s Party (NPP) candidate G.B. Sangma on Sunday, March 22 evening began his journey to Guwahati from his native village in Hahim, located along the Assam-Meghalaya border. Accompanied by nearly a hundred supporters, Sangma opted to travel a day in advance owing to the considerable distance, planning to stay overnight in the city before filing his nomination at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Amingaon, Kamrup (Rural) district early Monday morning.

Earlier in the day, Sangma’s residence in Hahim witnessed a large gathering of supporters from across the Boko-Chaygaon constituency. Addressing party workers and well-wishers, the NPP candidate held strategic discussions focused on strengthening grassroots outreach. He underscored his commitment to addressing the concerns of both tribal and non-tribal communities, with a particular emphasis on rural development and inclusive growth.

Sangma also indicated that the party’s national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, along with other senior leaders, would soon join the campaign trail, lending further momentum to NPP’s efforts in the constituency.

Meanwhile, the electoral battle in Boko-Chaygaon is shaping up to be a closely contested one. NDA-supported candidate Raju Mesh has been actively engaging with leaders from the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Rabha Hasong joint platform to consolidate support. On the other hand, Congress nominee Ramen Singh Rabha, a former president of the All Rabha Students’ Union, has initiated outreach to multiple organisations in a bid to bolster his electoral prospects.

All key candidates, including Mesh and Rabha, are expected to file their nomination papers at the Amingaon office on Monday morning