Assam: Nrittyangan honours inspiring women in Dhubri on International Women’s Day

On the occasion of International Women's Day, a heartfelt initiative in Dhubri celebrated the resilience and determination of women whose quiet struggles often go unnoticed. The cultural and social organisation Nrittyangan honoured inspiring women from the community, recognising their perseverance, self-reliance and contributions to society, while reinforcing the message that women are not objects of neglect but the very soul of social progress.



Guided by the belief that women play a central role in shaping families and communities, Nrittyangan has continued its tradition of acknowledging women who have overcome hardships through courage, dedication and hard work. The initiative aims to shine a light on individuals whose life journeys serve as powerful examples of resilience and inspiration for others.



As part of this year’s recognition, Eti Das, a resident of the Chawk Bazaar area in Dhubri, was honoured for her remarkable determination in supporting her family by running a small paan shop for nearly three decades. Forced to discontinue her education to shoulder family responsibilities, Das began the modest business alongside her elder brother and has since sustained it through years of perseverance.



Her story of endurance and self-reliance, organisers said, reflects the reality of countless women who quietly struggle to support their families while contributing meaningfully to their communities. Despite facing social and economic challenges, such women continue to demonstrate extraordinary strength and commitment.



Through this initiative, Nrittyangan seeks to recognise those unsung heroes whose daily efforts often remain unseen but whose contributions are crucial to the progress of society. By celebrating their achievements on International Women’s Day, the organisation hopes to encourage greater respect and acknowledgement for women’s roles across all sections of society.



Coordinator of the organisation, Dipankar Majumdar, said that the initiative is part of a broader effort to create a platform where women working tirelessly for positive social change can be recognised and encouraged. He added that Nrittyangan intends to continue organising such programmes in the future to highlight stories of courage, self-reliance and inspiration from across the region.