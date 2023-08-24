Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on August 24 emphasized the transformative impact of the Act East policy on Northeast India's growth during the signing ceremony of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by dignitaries, officials from both IWAI and NRL, and other key stakeholders. Union Minister Sonowal emphasized the far-reaching implications of the MoU, underscoring its role in powering the growth of the Northeast region while driving India's Act East Policy to new heights.

"Today's MoU marks a watershed moment for inland waterways, contributing significantly to trade promotion in the Northeast region. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the Act East policy is unlocking the full potential of the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030, empowering Northeast India," stated Union Minister Sonowal.

Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) is set to export approximately 10,000 MT of Petroleum & Petrochemical products per month from the Inland Waterways Authority of India's (IWAI) Jogighopa Multi Modal Terminal. This initiative, which aligns seamlessly with the Hydrocarbon Vision 2030, ushers in a new era of EXIM trade for the Northeast. By facilitating inland waterways transportation through NW2 and IBPR, this collaborative effort is poised to unveil a new chapter of growth and development for the region.

The MoU was formalized through the signatures of A Selva Kumar, Director, IWAI, and Subrata Das, Chief General Manager (Marketing), NRL. As part of this partnership, IWAI will extend its terminal facilities for cargo movement, technical support, and land allocation for laying petroleum pipelines. On the other hand, NRL will contribute by providing the necessary infrastructure for loading and unloading petroleum products, thus ensuring a seamless flow of exports through NW-2 and IBPR.

Union Minister Sonowal seized the opportunity to underscore the crucial role of inland waterways in the overall development of Northeast India, particularly under the Act East Policy. He highlighted the exceptional growth that the sector has witnessed, both in cargo movement and infrastructure development, driven by the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"In line with the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s 'Act East Policy,' the IWAI and Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways have been making transformational changes in the Waterways sector in India over the last 9 years. These measures have led to exceptionally remarkable changes," said Union Minister Sonowal.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of other dignitaries including Union Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Labour & Employment Rameshwar Teli; Minister of Transport, Excise & Fisheries, Assam, Shri Parimal Suklabaidya; and officials from IWAI and NRL.