Three suspected cadres of the banned military outfit, the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) militant group allegedly demanded Rs 10 lakh from local businessman Dipti Gogoi in Pengeri, Tinsukia district.

The situation escalated when three individuals associated with the militant outfit were apprehended during coordinated police raids across Margherita, Jagun, and Arunachal Pradesh.

The detained suspects have been identified as Ankur Gogoi, Avinash Ghosh, and Lupan Singpho. According to police sources, Lupan Singpho, a youth from Arunachal Pradesh, was authorized by the NSCN to extort funds. During interrogation, Singpho reportedly admitted to her role in the extortion scheme.

Pengeri police are currently questioning the trio to gather more information and uncover further details about the militant group's operations and their involvement in the extortion attempt.

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