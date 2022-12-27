The National Student’s Union of India (NSUI) of Assam on December 27 condemned the statement of Assam BJP State President Bhavesh Kalita for his remaks on Congress party. Slamming the BJP state president, NSUI said that Bhavesh Kalita should refrain from using such words and language and such cheap comments coming out from a leader is not acceptable.

It is to be mentioned here that Assam BJP state president Bhabesh Kalita on December 26 said that next congress president of Assam will be a dog.

NSUI further said that Bhavesh Kalita should apologise within 24 hours for using such indecent language. NSUI in a statement said that use of such language from a MLA from a prestigious assembly constituency like Rangiya has proved his wisdom and etiquette.

The student body further warned of protests in various districts of the state if Bhabesh Kalita fails to apologise

Earlier on December 2 while interacting with the media, AIUDF Chief Badruddin Ajmal landed in soup after he made a controversial statement saying that Hindus should follow the formula of getting their girls married at the age of 18.

However , A day after making controversial remarks Ajmal expressed ‘apology’ saying that he had no intention of hurting anyone’s sentiments.