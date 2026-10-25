Kamaleshwar Chutia, vice-president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Assam, died in a road accident in Dhemaji district on Saturday, October 24 evening, triggering grief among members of the student organisation.

The news of Chutia’s death was shared by NSUI members, who expressed condolences over his untimely demise and described his death as an irreparable loss to the organisation.

Chutia was serving as the state vice-president of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress. His death has left members of the organisation mourning the loss of a colleague who held a key position in its Assam unit.

Further details about the circumstances of the accident were not immediately available.