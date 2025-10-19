Assam: NTPC and ACCF Unite to bring cancer care to Kokrajhar

NTPC Bongaigaon has partnered with the Assam Cancer Care Foundation (ACCF) to launch a comprehensive cancer screening project in Kokrajhar district. The initiative, aimed at early detection and treatment, promises to touch the lives of thousands living in remote areas of Assam.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was signed on Saturday, marking the second year of this collaborative effort since its inception in 2024-25. With a funding of ₹33 lakh, the project seeks to provide preventive and diagnostic cancer care to around 81,000 people across villages, leveraging four Block Primary Health Centres (BPHCs) and nearly 80 Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) to ensure last-mile outreach.

The community-focused initiative emphasizes early detection of oral, breast, and cervical cancers, coupled with awareness and sensitisation programmes to educate local populations. In addition, patients requiring ongoing care will benefit from home-based palliative services, ensuring that compassion and healthcare reach even the most vulnerable.

Arnab Maitra, Head of Projects at NTPC Bongaigaon, lauded ACCF’s tireless efforts in promoting cancer prevention and treatment across the state. He noted that the collaboration would significantly enhance access to quality healthcare, while raising awareness and empowering communities at the grassroots level.

The year-long project will adopt a phased approach, linking diagnosed patients to government health schemes for cashless or reimbursable treatment, thereby reducing the financial burden on families. By expanding the reach of existing government programmes into remote areas, the project also aims to strengthen Assam’s public health infrastructure.

The ACCF, a unique partnership between the Assam government and Tata Trust, is spearheading the creation of a three-level cancer care grid, setting new benchmarks in the state for early detection, treatment, and holistic patient care. Through this initiative, NTPC and ACCF hope to transform lives, offering hope, care, and dignity to thousands who have long faced barriers to timely medical intervention.