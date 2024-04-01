State-owned power giant NTPC announced on Monday the appointment of K C Muraleedharan as the new business unit head of its Bongaigaon plant located in Assam. This decision comes following the retirement of Karunakar Das, according to a statement released by NTPC.

Muraleedharan, a mechanical engineering graduate from Bhopal University, brings with him a wealth of experience within the company. Having joined NTPC as an executive trainee in 1989, he has held various significant roles across different NTPC establishments, including NTPC Vindhyachal, Kawas, Ratnagiri, Vallur, and the Engineering Office Complex (EOC) at Noida.

The statement highlighted Muraleedharan's distinguished career, emphasizing his leadership skills and dedication in every role he has undertaken. Prior to his recent appointment, he served as the chief general manager (O&M) at NTPC Bongaigaon, where he contributed significantly to enhancing operational efficiency and excellence.

In his new role, Muraleedharan will be tasked with overseeing all activities at the NTPC Bongaigaon plant, which boasts a generating capacity of 750 MW. His appointment underscores NTPC's commitment to ensuring continued excellence and efficiency in its operations.

NTPC, India's largest power utility, remains at the forefront of the nation's efforts towards sustainable energy production and infrastructure development.