Assam: NTPC Bongaigaon achieves 93.72 per cent declared capacity, generates 4,110 MU in FY 2025–26

The NTPC Bongaigaon unit in Assam has recorded strong operational performance during the 2025–26 fiscal, achieving over 93 per cent declared capacity, according to a senior company official.

Arnab Maitra, Head of Project, stated that the plant generated around 4,110 million units (MU) of electricity so far this fiscal, continuing to play a crucial role in meeting the energy needs of Assam and other northeastern states.

The plant, with an installed capacity of 750 MW (3×250 MW), has been contributing to a reliable power supply and maintaining grid stability in the region.

Highlighting operational efficiency, Maitra said the station achieved a declared capacity of 93.72 per cent, reflecting improved plant availability and maintenance practices. The plant load factor stood at approximately 65.43 per cent, in line with grid demand and dispatch requirements.

A major milestone during the year was the continuous operation of Unit-1 for 433 days, underscoring strong operational discipline and equipment reliability at the facility.

Beyond power generation, NTPC Bongaigaon has also been actively engaged in corporate social responsibility initiatives across the northeast, focusing on sectors such as education, healthcare, skill development, infrastructure, sports, and cultural promotion. These initiatives have reportedly benefited over 10 lakh people in the region so far.