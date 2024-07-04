National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Bongaigaon, Assam has launched the Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM), a commendable initiative aimed at fostering the growth and development of young girls in the region. The program was inaugurated by BTR Executive Member, Shri Ukil Muchahary, in the presence of Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project, NTPC Bongaigaon, and Smt. Sangeeta Singh, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Akhilesh Singh, who provided an overview of GEM and its objectives. He emphasized the initiative's critical role in driving social change and empowering communities, highlighting NTPC Bongaigaon's commitment to nurturing the potential of young girls.

In his speech, Ukil Muchahary spoke about the importance of empowering young girls and equipping them with the necessary tools and opportunities to excel in various fields. He lauded GEM as a transformative platform that nurtures talent, builds confidence, and fosters a spirit of determination among young girls.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by several esteemed guests, including Asutosh Biswas, GM (Operation), Sangeeta Singh, President of Bardwi Shikla Ladies Club, NTPC Bongaigaon, Onkar Nath, AGM (HR), heads of various departments, CISF officials, and other dignitaries.

The program featured a series of cultural performances by students, showcasing their diverse talents and enthusiasm. A highlight was a traditional dance performed by the GEM 2023 girls, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the region. The event culminated with a captivating finale act by the shortlisted GEM girls, whose performances left the entire gathering inspired and impressed.