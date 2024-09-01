NTPC Bongaigaon has partnered with the District Administration of Kokrajhar, Assam, in a major campaign to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) efforts. This collaboration is aligned with the national goal of a TB-free India by 2025, as envisioned by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

A Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) was recently signed to formalise the partnership. Under the agreement, NTPC Bongaigaon will provide nutritional support to 100 TB patients in Kokrajhar district for 12 months.

The support includes food baskets, which will be distributed by the District TB Officer to help improve the nutritional status and recovery of patients.

Key dignitaries attended the signing ceremony, including Kabita Deka, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kokrajhar, and Dr Deepayan Paul, Chief Medical Officer of NTPC Bongaigaon.

The event was also attended by Pradeep Kumar Dwivedi, IAS, District Commissioner of Kokrajhar, and Akhilesh Singh, Head of Project at NTPC Bongaigaon