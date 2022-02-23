Numaligarh Refinery limited(NRL)joins hand with a Finnish company . It was signed on October 2014 in presence of former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee and President of Finland Sauli Niinisto.

The main aim of Numaligarh Refinery is to produce bio ethanol using bamboo, as it is the important raw material in Northeast region. The authority states that the company has invested heavily in a bio ethanol plant, India needs to move out of the unrefined price volatility. Bhaskar Jyoti Phukan , the managing director of NRL said, " the Northeast has lots of water, hydrogen may be created locally and utilized as a green fuel."

He also added "We have tied up with a Finnish firm to manufacture ethanol out of bamboo. Bamboo will be procured from the farmers and the plant can be a back-up supplier of oil marketing companies in the northeast for blending motor spirit with ethanol."

He also mentioned that it is obligatory to monetize underground gas reserves and to store carbon dioxide in dead Wells and reservoirs. To supply chain of the Assam Bio-Refinery, The Assam ethanol production and Promotion Policy 2021 drafted to initiate jobs. This will turn bamboo biomass into Ethanol .