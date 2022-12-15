In shocking incident, An AISF (Assam Industrial Security Forces) jawan was shot on December 15 in Numaligarh in Golaghat district.The incident took place at Rajabari Camp in a bio oil refinery.

According to reports, the jawan died accidentally when the bullet of his own service rifle went off and passed through his heart. Fortunately, a child playing in the courtyard was saved from the incident.

The soldier has been identified as Lingsing Rawatiya who hailed from Nagaon. The injured soldier was sent to hospital for treatment and was eventually declared dead.

Earlier on may, 2022, A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan allegedly shot himself dead with his own service weapon at a camp in Golaghat district.

As per sources, the incident took place at 155 CRPF camp in Sarupathar area along Assam-Nagaland border.

The deceased jawan identified as Raj Singh committed the crime for reasons known to nobody.

Last year, another CRPF jawan had committed suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle after firing at one of his colleagues in Nagaon district.

The deceased jawan, identified as one Vijay Mishra, allegedly shot his colleague on his leg, injuring him. Both of them had engaged in an altercation before the incident.