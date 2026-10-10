Assam: Nursery student killed after e-rickshaw carrying schoolchildren overturns in Barpeta

A nursery student was killed and several other schoolchildren were injured after an e-rickshaw carrying students allegedly lost control and overturned near Mandia Regional College in Assam’s Barpeta district. The deceased, identified as Maitri Pal, was returning home with her mother after school when the accident occurred.

Maitri was a student of the Ankur (nursery) class at Mandia Oriental Jatiya Vidyalaya. She was the daughter of Gaur Chandra Pal, a resident of Mandia.

According to preliminary information, the e-rickshaw, bearing registration number AS 15 GR 2195, allegedly lost control and overturned onto the girl, who was near the roadside. She died at the spot.

Mandia Police reached the accident site after receiving information about the incident and recovered the girl’s body. The injured students were taken to Mandia Model Hospital for treatment.

Several of the injured students were reportedly in critical condition and were referred to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for advanced treatment.

The deceased girl's body has also been sent to Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The incident has triggered grief in the Mandia area, with the death of the young student raising concerns over the safety of children travelling on local roads.