Assam observes the 426th Tirubhav Tithi of Mahapurush Madhabdev, a disciple of the great Sankardev on Thursday, September 15.

Notably, the Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdev was also observed in the Dhekiakhowa Bornamghar, Majuli Satra and other differnt parts of Assam.



Madhabdev, one of Assam's most well-liked Vaishnav saints, is a revered poet and writer. The two most significant spiritual works in Assam are his compositions Namghosa and Bhakti Ratnavali.

Madhabadeva's contributions to modern dramas are also significant works for the Assamese literature of that period. He is known particularly for his book of hymns, the 'Naam Ghosha'and the Bhakti Ratnawali. The vaishnavite saint also scribed more than 150 Borgeets. He made a huge contribution to Assamese literature. Also, his works exhibit his versatility, sincerity and depth of thought.

His lectures on philosophy are highly regarded throughout the state, especially his ideals of pursuing the ultimate truth and avoiding getting caught up in transient pleasures.

The renowned Srimanta Sankardev had a disciple named Mahapurush Madhabdev. Their encounter is regarded as a mystic experience and a pivotal turning point in Assam's spiritual and religious history.

The renowned Vaishnavite saint is credited with spreading Vaishnavism throughout the state and strengthening the groundwork set by Sankardev.

He built "Satras" throughout the state, which continue to this day to carry forward the principles and act as the cornerstone of ideas and beliefs in Northeast India for centuries.

By founding Satras, "Namghars," introducing kirtans, and popularising "Borgeet," Madhabdev helped to spark a cultural renaissance. Every year on Bhadrapad Shukla Paksha Pratipada Tithi, his tithi is observed.

With programmes planned to honour the great saint, religious gatherings have been planned all throughout Assam in this regard.

Earlier on September 13th, the Assam government announced on Monday that instead of September 14 (Wednesday), the holiday on account of "Tithi of Sri Madhavdev" will be given on September 15 (Thursday).

This holiday commemorates the death anniversary of an important 16th-century Assamese saint-reformer.