Assam observes 430th Tirobhav Tithi of Sri Sri Madhabdev today

Assam is observing the 430th Tirobhav Tithi of Mahapurush Sri Sri Madhabdev today, September 1, 2026, with Naam-Prasanga and devotional programmes being organised across the state.

Devotees across Assam are gathering at Naamghars and Satras to pay tribute to Sri Sri Madhabdev and remember his immense contribution to Assam’s religious, literary and cultural heritage. Various locations are witnessing Naam-Prasanga, devotional singing and recitation of his works on the sacred occasion.

Sri Sri Madhabdev, a foremost disciple of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, played a significant role in spreading the Eka Sarana Naam Dharma and carrying forward Sankardeva’s spiritual legacy.

His celebrated literary contributions include Naam Ghosa, Adi Kanda Ramayana, Rajasuya Kavya, Janma Rahasya, Bhakti Ratnavali and Naam-Malika, besides Borgeets, Bhatimas and Ankiya Naat.

The Tirobhav Tithi is being observed with prayers, devotional programmes and tributes, with Naamghars and Satras across the state resonating with Harinaam as devotees remember the life, teachings and enduring legacy of Sri Sri Madhabdev.