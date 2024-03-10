Today, cinema enthusiasts in Assam and across the country come together to celebrate a significant milestone - the 89th anniversary of the Assamese film industry. This special date holds a cherished place in the hearts of cinema lovers, especially in Assam, as it marks the release of the first Assamese movie, 'Joymoti,' back in 1935.

Directed and produced by the renowned Rupkonwar Jyoti Prasad Agarwala 'Joymoti' holds a unique position in Indian cinema history. It was not only the first Assamese film but also the fourth Indian talkie, a pioneering feat in the cinematic landscape 89 years ago.

The storyline of 'Joymoti' unfolds around the 17th-century Ahom princess, Soti Joymoti and is based on the play "Soti Joymoti" by Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbaruah. Aideu Handique, the first Assamese female actor played a leading role alongside the acclaimed stage actor and playwright Phani Sarma.

Produced between 1933 and 1935, 'Joymoti' was released by Chitralekha Movietone in 1935 marking the birth of Assamese cinema. Notably, the film introduced dubbing and re-recording technology to Indian cinema, setting a trend for the industry.

Jyotiprasad Agarwala, a multifaceted talent not only directed the film but also lent his voice to the character of Laluksola Borphukan. This marked a significant step forward in Indian cinema, showcasing the versatility of the filmmaker.

Beyond its technical innovations, 'Joymoti' also made history as the first Indian film to delve into "realism" and political themes, offering audiences a unique cinematic experience.

As celebrations unfold today, cinema enthusiasts reflect on the enduring impact of 'Joymoti' and the visionary contributions of Jyotiprasad Agarwala, underscoring the rich tapestry of Assamese cinema that has thrived for nearly nine decades. This anniversary serves as a reminder of the industry's journey, from its humble beginnings to a dynamic force in the Indian cinematic landscape.