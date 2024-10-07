In a celebration that intertwined creativity, knowledge, and cultural reverence, OFF CAMPUS EDUCATION marked its 2nd Foundation Day and Durga Puja with a vibrant event at Jawahar Hindi High School, Dhubri. The occasion was highlighted by an art and quiz competition, designed to encourage intellectual curiosity and artistic expression among students from various schools in the region.

The art competition, judged by renowned experts Mr. Taposh Paul and Mr. Manojit Das, showcased an array of exceptional talent, with students putting forth impressive artistic displays. Meanwhile, the quiz competition, structured into three categories, tested the participants’ knowledge and quick thinking. The event was expertly coordinated by OFF CAMPUS EDUCATION’s dedicated team of teachers, who motivated students to engage actively and push their creative and intellectual boundaries.

Beyond the competitions, the program served a higher purpose: celebrating the strength and resilience of women, symbolized by Maa Durga, and promoting the values of respect and empowerment. The event sought to inspire young minds to embrace gender equality and recognize the critical role women play in society.

Founder and CEO Paramjit Roy, along with co-founders Amit Paul and Rana Sarkar, took the opportunity to reaffirm the organization’s mission of nurturing future leaders through education. In their speeches, they emphasized the transformative power of education in shaping a more equal and progressive society. The contributions of team members were also recognized, with Diksha Mandal being awarded “Best Executive” and Ankita Paul named “Best Teacher” for their exemplary work.

This successful event not only celebrated cultural traditions but also underscored OFF CAMPUS EDUCATION’s commitment to fostering both academic growth and gender equality, empowering students to become responsible and enlightened members of society.

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