The Assam government has announced the continuation of the "Matri Pitri Vandana" initiative, granting special casual leave to state government employees on November 6 and 8. This leave is specifically designated for employees to spend quality time with their parents or parents-in-law.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasised the importance of honouring and caring for ageing parents. The leave aims to provide an opportunity for employees to show respect and give company to their elders.

Key points of the initiative include:

-The leave can be combined with November 7 (Chhat Puja), 9 (second Saturday), and 10 (Sunday), potentially allowing for an extended period with family.

-Employees in essential services may avail of the leave in a phased manner.

-The leave is strictly for spending time with parents or parents-in-law and cannot be used for personal enjoyment or other purposes.

-Those without living parents or parents-in-law are not eligible for this special leave.

To apply for the leave and get more information, employees can visit matripitrivandana.assam.gov.in.