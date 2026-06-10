Assam offers something unique to the country: MEA Secretary amid EU delegation visit

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George on June 9 said Assam is emerging as a key destination for global investment and occupies a unique position in India's engagement with the East under the Act East Policy.

Speaking during the visit of a high-level European Union delegation to Guwahati, George said India's transition from the Look East Policy to the Act East Policy has significantly expanded the country's engagement with the world, with Assam playing a central role in that vision.

"If you look at India's policies towards the East, we initially had Look East, which got transformed into Act East. There is tremendous progress in our engagement with the rest of the world under that concept. One of the important areas of cooperation is Assam. Assam offers something unique to the country, and that is generating a lot of interest among companies to come here," he said.

A high-level "Team Europe" delegation led by EU Ambassador to India Herve Delphin visited Guwahati on June 8 and 9 to explore cooperation opportunities across the eight Northeastern states—Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura.

During the visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held discussions with the delegation on strengthening trade relations, expanding investment opportunities and enhancing commercial partnerships between European markets and Northeast India.

The engagement forms part of broader efforts by India and the European Union to deepen cooperation under the India-EU Comprehensive Strategic Agenda. With its strategic location, abundant natural resources and expanding industrial ecosystem, Northeast India is increasingly drawing the attention of international investors.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Sarma highlighted Assam's economic performance and said the state is growing at a faster pace than the national average.

"India is growing at 29 per cent, and Assam is growing at 45 per cent. That is the speed and momentum we have. Our economic growth trajectory will support investors who come to Assam," the chief minister said.

Expressing confidence about the state's future, Sarma said Assam is poised for even faster growth over the next five years.

"What we have achieved in the last five years, the momentum in the next five years will be much faster," he added.

The EU delegation's visit is being viewed as a significant step towards expanding economic cooperation between Europe and Northeast India, with Assam positioning itself as a gateway for trade, investment and connectivity in the region.