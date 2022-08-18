Continuing its relentless campaign against corruption, the Directorate Vigilance and Anti Corruption, Assam on Thursday, caught an Upper Division Assistant red-handed while accepting a bribe for transferring the complaint’s service sheet and LPC.

The arrested was identified as Jatindra Nath Roy, Upper Division Assistant (UDA), posted in Hadurhat Dharmasala Higher Secondary School under Dhubri district.

The Anti Corruption Bureau team arrested the UDA red-handed on Thursday, while allegedly taking a bribe from a person inside his chamber in the school.

After receiving the complaint, a team of Anti Corruption Bureau officials laid a trap at the school and arrested Jatindra Nath Roy while he was taking the bribe money.

The tainted bribe money was seized from the possession of the arrested official and a house search is being carried out.

A case has been registered in ACB police station on 18.08.2022 vide ACB P.S case no – 29/2022 u/s 7(a) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and necessary legal follow-up actions are underway.

It needs mention here that the Anti-Corruption Bureau can initiate these types of operations against any person if they have reasons to believe that he/she is involved in illegal activities.

In Assam’s Cachar district on August 3 Anti-corruption and vigilance sleuths of the state police nabbed a forest official after giving hot chase for over a kilometre. The forest ranger, identified as Debabrata Gogoi, of Lakhipur, was arrested red-handed, on charges of graft.

The complainant had alleged that the Forest Ranger demanded money from him to get some official work done, following which the anti-corruption team set up a plan to nab the accused. However, Gogoi fled from his chamber with the bribe money when he saw the anti-corruption team arriving.