The Directorate of Vigilance & Anti-Corruption, Assam, caught Manoj Kr Ghosh, a Senior Assistant in the Office of the Joint Director of Health Services, Goalpara, red-handed while accepting a bribe.

The bribe was demanded for rectifying the complainant's designation in the FinAssam portal.

Earlier in December 2024, Kushal Medhi, the Circle Organizer of the Village Defence Party (VDP) under Dalgaon police station, was arrested on charges of bribery.



Also Read: Assam cop caught in bribery scandal, faces public outrage

Acting on a complaint, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, apprehended Medhi while he was accepting a bribe related to the registration process of the Village Defence Party.

The operation was conducted in Chakragaon, falling under the jurisdiction of Dalgaon Police Station. Authorities have initiated further investigations into the case to ensure accountability and transparency in the system.

