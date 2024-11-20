Dhubri district’s Howrarpar and Motirchar Gram Panchayats have become the center of a shocking scam under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) housing scheme, with allegations of large-scale fund misappropriation. Fraudulent claims using fake photographs have deprived genuine beneficiaries of their rightful housing support.

In Howrarpar Gram Panchayat, funds were released for several beneficiaries, including Askar Ali (ID: AS1648725), Vano Bewa (ID: AS1801410), Fatema Bibi (ID: AS1176416), and Hafijur Rahman (ID: AS158405), without any actual construction work being undertaken. Meanwhile, in Motirchar Gram Panchayat, Mozammel Hoque (ID: AS2672975) was flagged for claiming funds under the scheme despite already residing in a five-storey building in Khalilpur, near Halghora.

Investigations have pointed to severe lapses in monitoring mechanisms, with allegations of collusion by officials responsible for overseeing the scheme. Beneficiaries in dire need of housing have been left stranded as funds intended for them were diverted through alleged fraudulent means.

A key figure under scrutiny is Sanjit Bharali, the Block Development Officer of Gauripur Development Block. Allegations suggest Bharali embezzled funds meant for the construction of homes for economically disadvantaged residents, further exacerbating the misuse of government welfare initiatives.

Residents of Dhubri have called for a high-level inquiry into the irregularities and demanded accountability from officials involved in implementing PMAY-G. The incident has sparked widespread outrage, raising serious concerns about the integrity of government welfare programs in the region.