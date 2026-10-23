Authorities in Assam’s Margherita Co-District conducted an enforcement drive on October 23 to check violations of tobacco control laws and prevent the sale of tobacco products within 100 yards of educational institutions.

The joint operation was carried out in Margherita town to enforce the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), 2003.

The team included Assistant Commissioner Pronami Gogoi, Margherita Municipal Board Executive Officer Bikram Sharma, a sub-inspector from Margherita Police Station and officials from the municipal board and police station.

Inspections covered shops and commercial establishments near Margherita College, PM Shri Town High School, Margherita Public Higher Secondary School, Margherita Town Public Primary School and Mahabir Das Hindi Lower Primary School.

Officials checked compliance with restrictions on tobacco sales within the prescribed 100-yard radius of educational institutions, along with regulations governing the display and advertisement of tobacco products. Action was taken against violations, including the seizure of prohibited items wherever applicable.

Shopkeepers and business owners were also informed about the provisions of COTPA and the need to prevent children and young people from accessing tobacco products.

The Margherita Co-District Administration said regular monitoring and periodic enforcement drives would continue to ensure compliance with tobacco control laws and protect students from exposure to tobacco products.