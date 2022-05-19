Even though Union and Assam Government is strict against Child labour and continuously warning people to raise their voice against such crimes, but unfortunately some coke and coal bhatta, coal thieves hired child labour with low wages in Margherita which comes under Tinsukia district.

In a join operation conducted by Margherita Executive Magistrate Pranta Pratim Patra, Tinsukia District Child Protection office Shyam Upadhaya SW, Nirupam Chutia PO, Dorithi Das Labour Inspector Tinsukia, Child line and Ledo Police on Wednesday rescued a child labour from a M/S Royal Coal Products Coke Coal Bhatta situated at Tirap Gaon.

The Executive Magistrate of Margherita, Pranta Pratim Patra, stated that "we received information from a reliable source regarding the presence of child labour under the age of 14 working at M/S Coal Products coke coal bhatta located at Tirap Gaon, Sail line, which is a violation of the Child Labour Act."

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Khitish Debnath, the owner of M/S Royal Coal Products.

It is worth noting that Coal Thieves hire school dropouts under the age of 14 to work at Coke Coal Bhattas, which is violation of Child Labour law.

Furthermore, Palash Rajkumar Ahom, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Margherita, has ordered an investigation into those coal thieves and other businesses that employ children, primarily school dropouts.