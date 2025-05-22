A high-level meeting on flood preparedness was held on Wednesday at the Convention Centre Hall in Kohora, Kaziranga, as part of efforts to brace for the upcoming monsoon season in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve.

Chaired by Dr Sonali Ghosh, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Kaziranga National Park, the session brought together around 80 participants, including senior officials from the districts of Golaghat, Karbi Anglong, and Nagaon, along with personnel from the Assam Police, Forest Department, ASDMA, and District Transport Authorities. Local NGOs, the Jeep Safari Association, hotel and resort owners, and members of the media were also present.

The primary focus was to assess current flood preparedness and to ensure the safety of wildlife during the annual inundation, which often forces animals to migrate across National Highway 37 to higher ground. Emphasis was placed on coordinated efforts, real-time communication, and early response strategies to reduce wildlife casualties and improve rescue logistics.

Participants discussed the need to strengthen animal rescue protocols, manage vehicular traffic more effectively during flood periods, and enhance collaboration between government agencies and community groups. Open-floor discussions allowed attendees to contribute suggestions based on their past flood experiences.

Stakeholders unanimously praised last year's inter-agency coordination, which led to a significant drop in wildlife deaths and improved rescue outcomes. The role of local communities, safari operators, and media in supporting rescue operations and sheltering evacuated animals and personnel was specifically highlighted.

Authorities also lauded the successful management of highway traffic to ensure the safe passage of migrating animals, marking it as a model practice for future flood response planning.